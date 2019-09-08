Mt. Blue girls cross country takes first at home meet

FARMINGTON - The Mt. Blue High School girls cross country team took first place and the boys placed second in a four team cross-country meet on their home course on Friday.

Kahryn Cullenberg of Mt. Blue ran the second fastest time ever on the Cougars home course to lead the way. Emma Charles and Brynne Robbins placed second and third overall, while Bridget Reusch (7th) and Moriah Reusch (12th) to guide Mt. Blue to a comfortable 14 point win over Cony. A week ago Mt. Blue had beaten Cony by just a single point. Gardiner place 3rd, while Spruce Mountain did not field a full team.

Other top runners for Mt. Blue were Abbie Cramer (14), Grace Dalton (16), Yana Hupp (17th), and Gracie Ward (20th).

On the boys side, Cony put the first three runners across the line, though Mt. Blue's depth kept the Cougars fairly close (8 points). Gardiner place 3rd with Spruce Mountain 4th.

Top five Mt. Blue runners Ethan McIntosh (4th), Evan Hornbach (5th), Isaiah Doscinski (7th), Clay McCarthy (8th), and Aubrey Hoes (10th) had an excellent pack time of 1:04.

Other top finishers for Mt. Blue were Jacob Smith (13th), Logan Dolbier (15th), Tomas Cundick (17th), Alex Hardy (18th), and Logan Holmes (19th).

Showing excellent improvement for the Cougars was Allison Hodgdon in the girls race and Justin Widen and Sebastian Fournier for the boys.