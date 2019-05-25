Mt. Blue girls’ tennis loses to Edward Little, 4 to 1

FARMINGTON - Mt. Blue girls' tennis lost versus Edward Little at the Mt. Blue Campus on May 24.

Edward Little 4, Mt. Blue 1

1st singles: Maeve Hickey (MB) d. Esther Chen 6-2, 7-6 (3)

2nd singles: Molly Vincent (EL) d. Hallie Pike 7-5, 6-2

3rd singles: Mikaela Scott (EL) d. Haley Walsh 6-1, 0-6, 6-3

1st doubles: Janvi Patel and Caroline Tracey (EL) d. Mariel Damon and Cadence Maheux 6-4, 6-2

2nd doubles: Corra Tomlinson and Emma Stoner (EL) d. Tricia Souther Bowering and Kelsey Dorman 6-1, 6-2

Exhibition singles: Addy Landre (EL) d. Sadie McDonough 8-5

Exhibition doubles: Izzy Bellefleur and Anyssa Logan (EL) d. Calley McCourt and Lilly Richards 8-2

Cassidy Strunk and Amisha Choudhary (MB) d. Mai Liu and Paige Morgan 9-7