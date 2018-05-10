Mt. Blue girls’ tennis results in Hampden

HAMPDEN - Results for the Mt. Blue High School girls' tennis team versus Hampden on May 7.



Mt. Blue 3, Hampden 2

1st singles: Elise Linn (H) d. Grace McIntosh 7-5, 6-4

2nd singles: Maeve Hickey (MB) d. Shelby Deron 6-4, 6-4

3rd singles: Brianna Jackson (MB) d. Mikiko Frey 6-0, 6-2

1st doubles: Mariel Damon and Bailey Levesque (MB) d. Tia Blejeru and Lauren MacDonald 7-6 (10-8), 3-6, 6-4

2nd doubles: Zoe Ellingwood and Claire Nickels (H) d. Mazie Gordon and Leahannah Ridley 6-3, 6-1

Exhibition doubles: Cara Leino and Gabby Doucette (H) d. Haley Walsh and Alexis Meisner 9-7

Phoebe Wagner and Sarah Gass (H) d. Tricia Souther Bowering and Kelsey Dorman 8-6

Scores reported by Judy Upham, Mt. Blue coach.