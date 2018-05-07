Mt. Blue girls’ tennis results vs Cony

AUGUSTA - Results for the Mt. Blue High School girls' tennis team at Cony High School on May 4.

Mt. Blue 3, Cony 2

1st singles: Grace McIntosh (MB) d. Hannah Kibbin 1-6, 7-5, 6-4

2nd singles: Maeve Hickey (MB) d. Victoria Lerette 6-2, 6-3

3rd singles: Brianna Jackson (MB) d. Sydney Hallee 6-0, 6-3

1st doubles: Melody Harrington and Kenzie Lewis (C) d. Hallie Pike and Sophia Pires 6-2, 6-1

2nd doubles: Ally Cunningham and Katie Boston (C) d. Mariel Damon and Bailey Levesque 6-3, 6-2

Exhibition doubles: Meagan Greaton and Mandy Cooper (C) d. Leahannah Ridley and Natia Changhlishvili 8-2

Haley Walsh and Alexis Meisner (MB) d. Gigi Campbell and Crystal Gilbert 10-8

Natalie Rohman and Jillian Coull (C) d. Kelsey Dorman and Tricia Souther Bowering 8-3

Emma Levesque and Megan Greaton (C) d. Cadence Maheux and Shelby Iverson 8-6

Scores submitted by Mt. Blue coach Judy Upham.