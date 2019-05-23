Mt. Blue girls’ tennis results

Girls' tennis Mt. Blue vs Maranacook at Mt. Blue May 21

Maranacook 4, Mt. Blue 1

1st singles: Madelyn Dwyer (M) d. Maeve Hickey 6-1, 6-1

2nd singles: Emma Wadsworth (M) d. Hallie Pike 6-0, 6-1

3rd singles: Haley Walsh (MB) d. Ruth Murray-James 6-3, 6-3

1st doubles: Anna Swimm and Grace Bacheldor (M) d. Kelsey Dorman and Cadence Maheux 6-1, 6-2

2nd doubles: Julia Tague-Lacrone and Paige Rice (M) d. Tricia Souther Bowering and Khloe Dean 6-4, 6-1

Exhibition doubles: Grace Bell and Sadie McDonough (MB) d. Marie Brosey and Emily Lucas 8-0

Julia Riley and Kusha Kane (M) d. Shelby Iverson and Olyvia Depasquale 8-4

Alexis Meisner and Megan Rackliff (MB) d. Ruth Brosey and Yevy Dourenbos 8-0

Scores submitted by Judy Upham, Mt. Blue coach