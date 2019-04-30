Mt. Blue girls tennis take on Camden
CAMDEN - The Mt. Blue High School girls' tennis team played against Camden's team on April 29.
Mt. Blue 5, Camden 0
1st singles: Maeve Hickey (MB) d. Olivia Lydon 10-3
2nd singles: Hallie Pike (MB) d. Hannah Fiske 6-3, 6-4
3rd singles: Haley Walsh (MB) d. Kaitlin Heinzman 6-2, 6-1
1st doubles: Mariel Damon and Cadence Maheux (MB) d. Bella Merrill and Meredith Luce 6-1, 6-1
2nd doubles: Kelsey Dorman and Tricia Souther Bowering (MB) d. Freya Johanson and Eden Zizza 10-3
Exhibition doubles: Grace Bell and Khloe Dean (MB) d. Ella Johanson and Eryn Kaloustian 6-1
Scores submitted by Judy Upham, Mt. Blue coach.
