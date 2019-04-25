Mt. Blue girls tennis takes on Lewiston

LEWISTON - Mt. Blue High School girls' tennis team played Lewiston's team on April 24.

Lewiston 5, Mt. Blue 0

1st singles: Julia Svor (L) d. Maeve Hickey 6-2, 6-1

2nd singles: Abby Svor (L) d. Hallie Pike 6-0, 6-1

3rd singles: Maddy Foster (L) d. Haley Walsh 6-0, 6-2

1st doubles: Molly Chicoine and Roslynn Wailus (L) d. Mariel Damon and Katey Remick 6-0, 6-1

2nd doubles: Lauren Foster and Jill Pelletier (L) d. Cadence Maheux and Kelsey Dorman 6-1, 6-1

Exhibition singles: Sydney Hill (L) d. Tricia Souther Bowering 6-0, 7-6 (3)

Exhibition doubles: Emma Paquette and Julia Paquette (L) d. Alexis Meisner and Khloe Dean 8-0

Kaylyn Ritchie and Rene Kuklinkova (L) d. Grace Bell and Sadie McDonough 8-1

Shelby Iverson and Olyvia Depasquale (MB) d. Brie Melanson and Libby Forgues 8-4

Amelia Lewis and Molly Gallagher (L) d. Lilly Richards and Calley McCourt 8-6

Sasha Hrynyuk and Rene Kuklinkova (L) d. Carolyn Hutchins and Megan Rackliff 8-4

Scores submitted by Judy Upham, Mt. Blue coach.