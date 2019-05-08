Mt. Blue girls tennis takes on Messalonskee

FARMINGTON - Mt. Blue girls' tennis team took on Messalonskee on May 6 at the Mt. Blue Campus.

Messalonskee 5, Mt. Blue 0

1st singles: Lauren Bourque (M) d. Maeve Hickey 6-1, 6-1

2nd singles: Elena Guarino (M) d. Hallie Pike 7-5, 7-5

3rd singles: Magan Williams (M) d. Haley Walsh 2-6, 6-3, 6-2

1st doubles: Eve Lilly and Camdyn LaMarre (M) d. Mariel Damon and Cadence Maheux 4-6, 6-0, 6-1

2nd doubles: Gabby Wood McGuckin and Hanna Lavenson (M) d. Kelsey Dorman and Tricia Souther Bowering 6-2, 6-1

Exhibition doubles: Lillie Fortier and Emma Kennard (M) d. Khloe Dean and Grace Bell 8-4

Aly Rancourt and Olivia Bourque (M) d. Olyvia Depasquale and Alexis Meisner 8-3

Shelby Iverson and Sadie McDonough (MB) d. Zoe Pentitila and Delaney Johnston 8-5

Abby Breznyah and Annie Corbett (M) d. Lilly Richards and Calley McCourt 8-4

El Peterson and Mary Granholm (M) d. Cassidy Strunk and Megan Rackliff 8-1

Alex Frost and Emily Giguerre (M) d. Amisha Choudhary and Caroline Hutchins 8-3



Scores submitted by Judy Upham, Mt. Blue coach.