Mt. Blue girls’ tennis team results at Bangor

BANGOR - Results for the Mt. Blue High School girls' tennis versus Bangor on May 5.

Mt. Blue 3, Bangor 2

1st singles: Alice Wang (B) d. Grace McIntosh 7-5, 7-5

2nd singles: Maeve Hickey (MB) d. Alana Broughton 6-0, 6-3

3rd singles: Brianna Jackson (MB) d. Leila Davids 6-3, 6-2

1st doubles: Hallie Pike and Sophia Pires (MB) d. Jodi Glidden and Abby Houghton 1-6, 6-4, 6-2

2nd doubles: Katherine Clukey and Sophia Mullins (B) d. Mariel Damon and Bailey Levesque 7-6 (10-8), 6-1

Exhibition doubles: Sadie Thomas and Julia Houghton (B) d. Leahannah Ridley and Natia Changhlishvili 8-6

Sabrina Stern and Kelly Pellegrino (B) d. Haley Walsh and Alexis Meisner 8-5

Tricia Souther Bowering and Kelsey Dorman (MB) d. Claire Pellegrino and Libby Colley (8-6)

Olyvia Depasquale and Cadence Maheux (MB) d. Olivia Slick and Taylor Eaton 8-3

Lara Crummenauer and Maider Zudaire (B) d. Shelby Iverson and Natia Changhlishvili 8-6

Scores submitted by Mt. Blue coach Judy Upham.