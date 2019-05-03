Mt. Blue girls’ tennis versus Skowhegan

FARMINGTON - Mt. Blue High School girls' tennis took on Skowhegan yesterday, as part of a makeup for a match originally scheduled for April 26.

Skowhegan 4, Mt. Blue 1

Maeve Hickey (MB) d. Alyssa Salley 6-2, 6-2

Brooke Rogerts (S) d. Hallie Pike 6-2, 6-2

Jada Mack (S) d. Haley Walsh 7-6(4), 6-3

Logan Bolster and Mackenzie McConnell (S) d. Mariel Damon and Cadence Maheux 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4

Emily Reichenbach and Abby Bolvin (S) d. Kelsey Dorman and Tricia Souther Bowering 6-1, 6-2

Exhibition doubles: Ashley Davis and Lily Wright (S) d. Khloe Dean and Grace Bell 8-3

Joey Ramsdell and Meredith Mitchell (S) d. Alexis Meisner and Olyvia Depasquale 8-6

Bhreagh Kennedy and Makenzie Tessier (S) d. Shelby Iverson and Sadie McDonough 8-3