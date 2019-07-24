Mt. Blue grad plays in Lobster Bowl, wins award

SACO - A Mt. Blue High School graduate was selected as the 30th annual Lobster Bowl's East Defensive Most Valuable Player Saturday.

John Noah Bell, a 2019 Mt. Blue graduate, played at the Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic at Thornton Academy on June 20. The annual game is sponsored by the Kora Shriners to raise money for the Shrine Hospitals for Children. It features all-star teams of Maine high school seniors, divided into east and west teams.

Bell was selected as the East team's Defensive MVP at the conclusion of the game.