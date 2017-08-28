Mt. Blue High School field hockey playday

Ellie Pelletier, Mt. Blue Jr. left wing, takes a shot on goal during the game with Lawrence. Mt. Blue hosted the playday with 5 other teams participating.
Mt. Blue Jr. back, Jenna Hanrahan, dribbles the ball down the field during their game against Winslow. Each team played 5 games throughout the day.
Mt. Blue Sr. Captain, Samantha Ellis, passes Lawrence defenders to bring the ball to the goal during the MBHS Playday on Saturday August 26th.
Brooke Bolduc, Mt. Blue Goalie, makes a save in the penalty shot phase of the day. Mt. Blue Varsity Goalie, Erica McCarthur, stands behind the goal waiting for her turn in the cage.