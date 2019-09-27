Mt. Blue High School Girls Cross Country wins meet at Lincoln Academy

NEWCASTLE - The Mt. Blue High School Girls Cross Country team turned in a dominating performance to win a five school cross country meet at Lincoln Academy on Thursday.

Kahryn Cullenberg broke her own course record to lead the Cougar girls. She was followed across the line by teammates Emma Charles and Brynne Robbins. Freshmen Bridget Reusch (6th) and Moriah Reusch (12th) sealed the victory for the Cougars.

Running lifetime bests for the girls were Gracie Ward, Giulia Johnson, and Allison Hodgdon.

With top runner Ethan McIntosh hobbled by an ankle injury, the Mt. Blue boys used a tight pack of runners to take third place in the meet.

Aubrey Hoes, Evan Hornbach, Sam Judkins, Clay McCarthy, and Isaiah Doscinski bunched themselves within 35 seconds in a strong team effort.

For Judkins and McCarthy, their times were lifetime bests. Also running lifetime bests for the boys were Tomas Cundick, Evan Wilcox, Sam Scott, Sam Goodspeed, Kodi Quimby, Lucien Hammond, Justin Widen, Carson Zundel, and Gabe Mealey.