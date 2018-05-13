Mt. Blue JV Baseball Team out in the community

FARMINGTON - The morning started off at Irving Big Stop for breakfast where the players received a few batting tips from Roger Wing, a Farmington resident and former pro baseball player. The candid moment between Mr. Wing and the players captured how the game has evolved over the years from a hitters perspective.

Afterward, the boys dropped in to see the folks at the Sandy River Nursing Home. They Chatted with a few residents and witnessed a serious round of bingo in the activities room. One man recalled going to Fenway Park in the early 60's to watch Carl Yastrzemski and was proud that Celtics great, Bill Russell, lived in Reading, Massachusetts where he grew up.

The day ended in typical fashion with one of their favorite hobbies-batting practice at Hippach field. They're preparing for a busy week of baseball, having three games coming up. Home games are currently played at Hippach due to construction at the high school field. For game info, go to mtblueathletics.com