Franklin Countys First News

Mt. Blue Middle School student raises funds for community

Posted by • March 19, 2017 •

WILTON - A student at Mt. Blue Middle School is organizing a fundraising event to better his community.

11-year-old Seth Pinkham has put together a 3 on 3 basketball tournament to be held at Academy Hill School on April 2. The entry fee for each team is $40 and all funds raised will go towards redoing the East Wilton basketball court. Games will be divided up by age and trophies will be awarded to whoever places first in each category.

For more information or to register a team, contact Seth Pinkham 778-1395 or sethpinkham5@gmail.com

Print Friendly

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives