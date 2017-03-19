Mt. Blue Middle School student raises funds for community

WILTON - A student at Mt. Blue Middle School is organizing a fundraising event to better his community.

11-year-old Seth Pinkham has put together a 3 on 3 basketball tournament to be held at Academy Hill School on April 2. The entry fee for each team is $40 and all funds raised will go towards redoing the East Wilton basketball court. Games will be divided up by age and trophies will be awarded to whoever places first in each category.

For more information or to register a team, contact Seth Pinkham 778-1395 or sethpinkham5@gmail.com