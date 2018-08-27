Mt. Blue places 6th at Lalibertie XC Invitational

AUGUSTA - The Mt. Blue High School Cross-Country team placed 6th out of 19 schools in the pre-season Scott Lalibertie Invitational at Cony High School on Friday. The race uses a unique format that combines boys and girls scores for the final result.

Kahryn Cullenberg placed 3rd among girls as the Cougars were also 3rd among girls teams. Freshmen Emma Charles (8th) and Brynne Robbins (16th) made strong debuts at the high school level. Also scoring for Mt. Blue were Grace Dalton and Abbie Spencer.

Jesse Dalton's 7th place finish lead the way for the Mt. Blue boys, who were 8th among boys teams. Also scoring for the Cougars were Ethan Mcintosh, Isaiah Dosczinski, Aubrey Hoes, and Logan Holmes.

There was also a separate JV race. Annaset Jackson was 10th among girls with Yana Hupp placing 15th. Wyatt Viles 16th place finish was tops for the Cougar boys.