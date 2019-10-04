Mt. Blue Rec Cheering announces signups for 2019-20 season

NEW SHARON - Mt. Blue Rec Cheering is announcing signups for the 2019-2020 Competition Cheer Season.

Competition Cheering signups for Pre-K through 8th grade boys and girls will be held Thursday, Oct. 17 and Thursday, Oct. 24 from 5 - 7 p.m. at Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon. Cheerleaders in 7th and 8th grades must also attend tryouts on Nov. 4 and Nov. 5 from 5-7 p.m. at Cape Cod Hill School. The registration fee is $150 with sibling discounts, fundraising and payment plan options available.

Registration for our Twinkling Stars Program for children ages 2-4 will also take place Oct. 17 and 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Cape Cod Hill School. Twinkling Stars Cheerleaders must be fully potty trained. The Twinkling Stars will practice on Sundays and perform at 3 events. The registration fee is $75.

For more information about our program, please contact us at mtbluereccheering@gmail.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MBRCCougars/