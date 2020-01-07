Mt. Blue Rec Cheering Annual Exhibition January 26

FARMINGTON - Mt. Blue Rec Cheering will host their annual Exhibition at Mt. Blue High School on Sunday, January 26. The cheerleaders will perform their competition routines for family, friends and the community.

Mt. Blue Rec Cheering has six teams: the Twinkling Stars (ages 2-4), Rising Stars (PreK-2ndgrade), Shooting Stars (2nd-4th grade), Shining Stars (5 & 6th grade), Super Stars (7 & 8th grade) and new to the program this year, The Platinum Stars. The Mt. Blue High School Cheerleaders have also been invited to perform.

Doors will open for spectators at 10 a.m. and admission will be $5 for Adults, $3 for Children, under 4 free. The MBHS Cheer Hawaii nominees will have water, baked goods, Gnome Cheer Grams, and scratch ticket raffle tickets for sale at the exhibition. For more information please contact mtbluereccheering@gmail.com