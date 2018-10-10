Mt Blue Rec Cheering is announcing signups for the 2018-2019 Competition Cheer Season

NEW SHARON - Competition Cheering signups for Pre-K through 8th grade boys and girls will be held Oct. 22, 5 - 7 p.m. at Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon. Middle School Cheerleaders must also attend tryouts on Oct. 25 and Oct. 26 from 5-7 p.m. at Cape Cod Hill School.

The registration fee is $150 with sibling discount, fundraising and payment plan options available.

New this year, we are introducing the Twinkling Stars Program for children ages 2-4. Twinkling Stars Cheerleaders must be fully potty trained. The Twinkling Stars will practice on Sundays and perform at three events. The registration fee is $75.

For more information about our program, please contact us at mtbluereccheering@gmail.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MBRCCougars/