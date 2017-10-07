Mt. Blue Rec Cheering schedules signups for the 2017-2018 season

FARMINGTON - Mt. Blue Rec Cheering is announcing signups for the 2017-2018 Competition Cheer season.

Competition Cheering practice and tryouts for grades PreK through 6th grade boys and girls will be held on Monday, Oct. 16 and Wednesday, Oct. 18 at Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon. Times for each age group as follows:

PreK-2nd grades 5 – 6 p.m., 3rd & 4th grades 6 – 7 p.m., and 5th & 6th grades 7 – 8 p.m.

Cheerleaders must attend both Monday and Wednesday sessions.

Practice and tryouts for 7th and 8th grade boys and girls will be held on Friday, Oct. 20 and Monday, Oct. 23 from 5 – 8 p.m. at Cape Cod Hill School. Cheerleaders must attend both Friday and Monday sessions.

Team announcements, a parent meeting, and registration will be held Thursday, Oct. 26, 5 – 7 p.m. at Cape Cod Hill School. The registration fee is $150 per cheerleader, sibling discounts, payment arrangements, and fundraising options will be made available.

For more information about MBRC please contact mtbluereccheering@gmail.com or call Sandra at 207-578-8988.