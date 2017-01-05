Mt. Blue Rec Cheering to host invitational on Jan. 29

FARMINGTON - Mt. Blue Rec Cheering will host the Maine Youth Cheerleading Coaches Association Showcase Cheering Invitational on Jan. 29 at Mt. Blue High School.

Youth teams from around the state will attend the first competition of the season to perform. The teams will receive a complete critique with a head official to ensure legality of stunts, a complete and comprehensive score sheet, and a tally sheet of all competitors. The event will help prepare each team for upcoming competitions.

The Mt. Blue Rec Cheering has four competition teams consisting of 65 boys and girls that will compete in the 2017 competitions; The Rising Stars (PreK-2nd grade), The Shining Stars (2nd-4th grade), The Shooting Stars (4th-6th grade), and The Super Stars (6th-8th grade). The teams practice 2 times a week and attend a newly added tumbling class once a week.

The Maine Youth Cheerleading Coaches Association www.mycca.us is a nonprofit organization to assist the sport of cheerleading at the youth, recreational, and middle school levels by establishing guidelines that foster the development and safety of the sport. MYCCA provides a support system and serves as a resource of information for its members. The MYCCA membership hosts competitions from Jan. through April across the state.

The Showcase will be broken into two sessions, morning and afternoon. The Rising and Shooting Star levels will compete in the morning session beginning at 10 am and the Shining, Middle School, and Super Star levels will compete in the afternoon session beginning at 1:30 p.m. Mark Gentle and Levi Archer from Big Sound Entertainment www.bigsoundmaine.com will provide music and MC services for the event. Admission for each session will be $5 Adults $3 Children & Students.