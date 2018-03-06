Mt. Blue Rec Cheerleaders celebrate success at Elite Cheer Challenge

FARMINGTON - The Mt. Blue Rec Cheerleaders had a successful and fun competition experience at the Elite Cheer Challenge at the Gorham Middle School on Saturday, March 3. Mt. Blue Rec Cheering had four teams that competed at the competition.

The Rising Stars (PreK-Grade 2) team, coached by Samantha Farmer and Kaitlyn Polk, received a trophy for Best Dance in the Rising Stars Division.

The Shooting Stars (Grade 2 - Grade 4) team, coached by Miranda Mitton and Abby McCarthy, received a trophy for Best Dance in the Shooting Stars Division.

The Shining Stars (Grade 4 - Grade 6) team, coached by Zanda Lewis and Emily Walsh, won first place in Shining Stars Division I

The Super Stars (Grade 6 - Grade 8) team, coached by Nicole Osborne and Lexi Howard, won first place in Super Stars Division I.

In addition to celebrating the cheerleader’s success, the Mt Blue Rec Cheering Fans brought home the Fan Spirit Award trophy. Cheer Parents took part in Cheer Dad and Cheer Mom jump competitions and danced with their cheerleaders on the mats. The Mt Blue Fans donned crowns and decorated their section of the bleachers with signs, balloons, etc. in the theme of cheer royalty. Two cheer fans even wore giant cheerleader heads and cheer uniforms to help take the Fan Spirit win!

The Mt Blue Rec Cheerleaders will compete in two more competitions this month to finish out the season, March 17 at Leavitt High School and on March 31 at Mt. Ararat High School.