Mt. Blue routs Hampden, homecoming Friday

FARMINGTON - The Mt. Blue Cougars beat the Hampden Broncos 62-18 on Friday night.

It was all Mt. Blue right from the beginning, as Kyle Fox took the opening kickoff to the Broncos' 44-yard line. This would be a recurring theme as the Cougars would have amazing field position on all of their first half possessions thanks to Fox.

Five plays into the game, senior captain Hunter Meeks would punch it into the end-zone to make it 7-0 Cougars.

The Broncos would go 3-and-out on their first possession and give the ball back to the Cougars. After a fumble, Mt. Blue gave the ball back to Hampden on the Cougars side of the field. The Cougars defense stayed strong and forced a Broncos turnover. Mt. Blue would score two more touchdowns by way of senior all-purpose back Kevon Johnson making the score 20 to 0 Mt. Blue.

Not to be overlooked was the defensive effort by the Cougars as big Eddie Hebert, another senior captain, and Zack Delano were instrumental in leading the defense in stops and turnovers. With senior captain Caleb Haines scoring from 10 yards out, Mt. Blue had a lofty lead at 27-0. Hampden would score on their next possession, but Mt. Blue would answer back with two touchdowns by Tucker Nicholas and another by Ian Barker, bringing the score to 55-6 at half time.

With mostly the junior varsity playing after halftime, and a running clock for the whole second half, Mt. Blue took a big road victory on Friday night. The win puts the cougars at 3-2 on the year.

The Friday night at Caldwell Field is the homecoming game, featuring the traditional tailgate party before the football game between the Cougars and the Gardiner Tigers.