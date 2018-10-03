Mt. Blue runners compete at Festival of Champions

BELFAST - The Mt. Blue High School Cross-Country team competed well at the Festival Of Champions in Belfast on Saturday.

With 65 Maine schools and 9 out of state teams participating, the Cougar girls finished 20th and the boys were 29th.

Seven different races were held throughout the day. There were two levels of unseeded boys races. Logan Holmes was the first Mt. Blue runner at 33rd in the "A" race, while Ethan Mcintosh took 11th in the "B" race.

There was just one girls unseeded race. Maeve Hickey (36th) and Grace Dalton (43rd) were the top runners for the Cougars.

Freshman races were held for both boys and girls. Emma Charles in 9th place and Brynne Robbins in 18th place ran great races for the Mt. Blue girls. Top boy across the line was Isaiah Doscinski in 47th place.

In the seeded races, Mt. Blue got lifetime bests from Jesse Dalton (17:09 and 24th place) for the boys and Kahryn Cullenberg (19:33 and 13th place) for the girls.