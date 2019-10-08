Mt. Blue runners improve times in Belfast

BELFAST - Twenty members of the Mt. Blue Cross Country team ran lifetime bests at the Festival Of Champions Cross-Country meet at Belfast on Saturday.

Running career best for the boys were Evan Hornbach, Kyran Katzenbach, Clay McCarthy, Sam Judkins, Alex Hardy, Tomas Cundick, Evan Wilcox, Carson Zundel, Sam Goodspeed, Kodi Quimby, Sebastian Fournier, Lucien Hammond and Gabe Mealey.

Career bests for the girls were run by Brynne Robbins, Moriah Reusch, Gracie Ward, Giulia Johnson, Madeline Hutchinson, Daphne Giampietro and Allison Hodgdon.

Of 82 schools participating, including some from other parts of New England and Canada, the Mt. Blue girls finished 10th and the boys placed 44th.