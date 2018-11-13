Mt. Blue student competes in New England Cross Country Championships

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Mt. Blue Junior Kahryn Cullenberg concluded an outstanding season by competing in the New England Cross Country Championships in Manchester, N.H. on Saturday. Cullenberg placed 88th out of 261 runners. She was the 14th Maine runner, covering the hilly and muddy course in 20:37.

For her efforts, Cullenberg was awarded the Most Valuable Runner award at the team awards dinner on Sunday. In addition to qualifying for New Englands, she placed 2nd in both the KVAC and Northern Maine Class A Championships and was 6th in the Class A State Meet.

Awarded Most Valuable Runner for the boys was Senior Jesse Dalton. Dalton earned all KVAC 2nd team honors placing 14th in the KVAC Championships. He also placed 14th in the Regionals and 31st in the State Meet.

Seniors Maeve HIckey and Jacob Mealey were presented with the Coach's Award. The duo were team captains (along with Cullenberg and Dalton) and showed outstanding leadership all season and did an excellent job reaching out to all members of the team and being positive influences.

Most Improved Awards went to Senior Wyatt Viles and Sophomore Grace Dalton. Both runners battled through injuries in 2017 to come back and participate in every race this season and compete as varsity runners the entire season.

Other seniors recognized were Colby Sennick, Beth Nicholas, Annaset Jackson, Makenzie Seaward, and Makinzy Whitney.