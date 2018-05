Mt. Blue tennis results vs Camden Hills

Exhibition doubles: Alison Linayes and Emily Pratt (CH) d. Katey Remick and Haley Walsh 8-4 Alexis Meisner and Natia Changhlishvili (MB) d. Bella Merrill and Jill Freitag 8-6

1st doubles: Claire Pierce and Kaylyn Knil (CH) d. Mariel Damon and Bailey Levesque 6-0, 6-1 2nd doubles: Eliza Brown and Hannah Nolan (CH) d. Sophia Pires and Hallie Pike 6-1, 7-5

Categories Categories Select Category Arts Business Features Happenings Health News Obituaries Opinion Outdoors Sports