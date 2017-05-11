Mt. Blue tennis teams top Skowhegan

FARMINGTON - The tennis teams from Mt. Blue High School took on their Skowhegan counterparts on Wednesday. The Cougars overpowered the teams from Skowhegan in both girls and boys tennis.

The Mt. Blue boys tennis troop (2-3) got their second win on the season over Skowhegan High School's boys team (0-6). The Cougars captured all five matches in what was a scoring sweep top to bottom.

In the top dog single Tom Marshall defeated Isaac Hooper 6-1, 6-1. Second up was Chris Marshall followed his brother's lead in beating Noah Daigneualt 6-0, 6-0. Andrew Haszko, the third Cougar called in singles, handled Joel Springfield 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles were as successful as singles for the Cougars. 1st doubles duo of Cole Dorman and Tristin McFarlane of Mt. Blue defeated Skowhegan's Sam Bolvin and Alex Poirier 6-0, 6-0. Next up in doubles was Joe Crandall and Ryan Haszko who finished the Mt. Blue sweep with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Caleb Bosworth and Zach Lynch 6-2, 6-0.

The ladies found much success against Skowhegan as well. Beginning the singles Skowhegan shutout was Addie Schanz who secured the first match over Hannah Howard 6-3, 6-1. Following suit was Hannah LeClair defeating Ellie Warger 6-1, 6-2. Grace McIntosh finished the singles dominance with a 6-1, 6-1 win against Alyssa Sally.

In the first doubles match Cougars Maeve Hickey and Brianna Jackson topped Sadie Farrand and Emily Lam 6-1, 6-2. The second doubles was Skowhegan's lone win by Brooke Rogers and Jada Mack over Mariel Damon and Hallie Pike 6-1, 5-2 ending in a retire.

The lady Cougars (4-2) beat Skowhegan (1-4) by a final score of 4-1.

The Mt. Blue tennis teams will challenge Edward Little High School on May 11.