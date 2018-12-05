Franklin Countys First News

Mt. Blue wrestling competes in first tournament of the season

Posted by • December 5, 2018 •

Jagger Bullen, Hayden Nile, John Howard, Adam Loewen, Tucker Nichols, Jimmy Archer, Hunter Nile and Josh Dunham, all of who competed in Bath on Dec. 1

BATH - The Mt. Blue High School wrestling team competed in the 37th Annual Steven J. Westlake Memorial Tournament Saturday, and now looks ahead to its first home event of the season.

The team placed 6th at the tournament, narrowly missing 4th place by just 4 team points. Individual results include:

Jagger Bullen (Senior) 1st
Hayden Nile (Senior) 2nd
John Howard (Junior) 3rd
Adam Loewen (Sophomore) 3rd
Tucker Nichols (Sophomore) 3rd

Jimmy Archer (Sophomore) 4th

Hunter Nile (Sophomore) 4th
Josh Dunham (Freshman) 4th

Following this strong showing, the team is looking ahead to a home event on Dec. 8. Mt. Blue will see Oxford Hills, Camden Hills, Erskine Academy and Nokomis on Saturday, with wrestling beginning at 9 a.m. All are welcome to attend the event.

