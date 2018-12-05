Mt. Blue wrestling competes in first tournament of the season

BATH - The Mt. Blue High School wrestling team competed in the 37th Annual Steven J. Westlake Memorial Tournament Saturday, and now looks ahead to its first home event of the season.

The team placed 6th at the tournament, narrowly missing 4th place by just 4 team points. Individual results include:

Jagger Bullen (Senior) 1st

Hayden Nile (Senior) 2nd

John Howard (Junior) 3rd

Adam Loewen (Sophomore) 3rd Tucker Nichols (Sophomore) 3rd Jimmy Archer (Sophomore) 4th

Hunter Nile (Sophomore) 4th

Josh Dunham (Freshman) 4th

Following this strong showing, the team is looking ahead to a home event on Dec. 8. Mt. Blue will see Oxford Hills, Camden Hills, Erskine Academy and Nokomis on Saturday, with wrestling beginning at 9 a.m. All are welcome to attend the event.