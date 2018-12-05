Mt. Blue wrestling competes in first tournament of the season
BATH - The Mt. Blue High School wrestling team competed in the 37th Annual Steven J. Westlake Memorial Tournament Saturday, and now looks ahead to its first home event of the season.
The team placed 6th at the tournament, narrowly missing 4th place by just 4 team points. Individual results include:
Jagger Bullen (Senior) 1st
Hayden Nile (Senior) 2nd
John Howard (Junior) 3rd
Adam Loewen (Sophomore) 3rd
Tucker Nichols (Sophomore) 3rd
Jimmy Archer (Sophomore) 4th
Hunter Nile (Sophomore) 4th
Josh Dunham (Freshman) 4th
Following this strong showing, the team is looking ahead to a home event on Dec. 8. Mt. Blue will see Oxford Hills, Camden Hills, Erskine Academy and Nokomis on Saturday, with wrestling beginning at 9 a.m. All are welcome to attend the event.
