Mt. Blue X-C run wild at Lincoln Academy

NEWCASTLE - Mt. Blue High School's cross country teams competed at Lincoln Academy on Friday, running well against the other three schools at the meet.

The girls team stole the show, in particular sophomore standout Kahryn Cullenberg. Cullenberg won the race for Mt. Blue and set the ton for an impressive performance across the board. Cougars crushed the top 10, getting all five scoring racers in single digit finishes.

Meg Charles of Mt. Blue secured third, Maeve Hickey sixth, Kayla White eighth and Grace Dalton completed the Cougar score of 27 with ninth. The depth of this team was on display with more Cougars crossing the finish line with encouraging results (Annaset Jackson (11), Beth Nicholas (12), Gracie Ward (14), Erin Johnson (17), Makinzy Whitney (18), and Christina Scott (21)).

The Lady Cougars won the meet with a 22 team score, topping their Lincoln Academy hosts who were second with a 37.

"This was a huge win for our girls team," Coach Brian Kelly said. "It was fantastic to see Kahryn Cullenberg get her first individual victory. Our hope for the girls is that they can qualify for the State Meet as a team."

The Cougar boys had a tough laid course ahead, doing battle with current top dog of the KVAC and host of the meet, Lincoln Academy. The boys team typical #1 runner, Zeke Robinson, was out for his second straight so how the team responded was important to the Cougars.

"We have been very pleased with the way the rest of the team has stepped up their effort and enthusiasm in his absence," Kelly said, referring to Robinson. "We expect to have him back next week and are looking for the boys to be a factor in defending their Northern Maine Class A title from last year."

Jesse Dalton was the first Cougar on the boys side, finishing in third. Teammates Sam Stinson (5th), Ethan McIntosh (9th), Dan Lesko (10th) and Enrico Echeverria (13th) completed the Mt. Blue scorers. Their total of 39 was impressive, but second fiddle to Lincoln who won the meet with 20.