Mt. Blue youth field hockey continues to grow

WATERVILLE - The Mt. Blue youth field hockey team ended their fall campaign with a tournament hosted at Thomas College. Teams from Maine of grades 3-6 ventured to the turf to compete.

Mt. Blue High School's head coach Jody Harmon is very excited about the progression seen within the program. Harmon's players on her High School team provide coaching for the participants.

"The growth in the players was immense and very fun to watch," Harmon said. "We look forward to continuing the development of skills for all interested in grades 3rd-8th."

You can link up with Mt. Blue youth field hockey on Facebook, which will additionally provide updates and information. An indoor program will be available in February for any interested.