Nathan Kronewetter hired as head men’s soccer coach

FARMINGTON - University of Maine at Farmington's Director of Athletics Julie Davis is pleased to announce the hiring of Nathan Kronewetter as the head men's soccer coach after an intensive search with a deep pool of applicants. Kronewetter will join UMF on May 1.

"Coach Kronewetter brings a wealth of experience, having coached both men and women at virtually all collegiate and club levels. He is grounded in Division III philosophy and embraces our mission and values at their core. He connected very well with the faculty, staff, and team during the search process. We are excited for him to begin," said Davis

Kronewetter comes to the University of Maine-Farmington from California State University Monterey Bay, where he was the women's assistant soccer coach and interim head soccer coach. At Monterey Bay, an NCAA Division II college, he ran the day-to-day operations and oversaw all aspects of a transitioning program.

"I am very honored that I have the privilege to lead the next chapter in development and growth of the men's soccer program at the University of Maine at Farmington. It was very clear from the start that my values parallel the vision at Farmington and I am excited to help the student-athletes progress as young adults and as ambassadors for the Farmington community. I would like to acknowledge and thank Julie Davis for all of her efforts and honesty throughout the process, as well as all of the faculty and staff who made it possible for me to join the UMF family," said Kronewetter.

Prior to Monterey Bay, Kronewetter worked at Western State Colorado University as the women's assistant coach for that DII program. From August 2010 to December 2014, Kronewetter was working with DI Rhode Island at Bryant University as an assistant coach for the men's program. There, he led recruitment and worked closely with the head coach to assess and develop player potential.

Before his stint at Bryant, Kronewetter served as the women's assistant soccer/lacrosse coach at Ohio Wesleyan University (NCAA Division III) in Delaware, Ohio. Kronewetter first arrived at Ohio Wesleyan in 1996, spending four seasons with the Battling Bishops before another stint from 2001-2005. In 1996, Kronewetter was tabbed the men's assistant coach at OWU before moving over to the women's team for the next three seasons. In this role, he provided goalkeeper training, monitored academic progress, arranged study sessions and assisted with game scheduling, budget maintenance, and summer camps.

Kronewetter returned to OWU in 2001 as a women's assistant coach, while also working as the men's head reserve coach. Kronewetter helped the OWU women's team to back-to-back NCAA Championships in 2001-2002, going 46-1-0 in those two seasons.

Kronewetter's first head coaching job at the NCAA level came in 2006 at Alma College (NCAA Division III) in Alma, Michigan, serving as the men's head coach for four seasons. It was his second stint with the Scots, previously serving as the men's assistant coach from 2000-2001.

Having worked as the head men's club coach at the University of Colorado from 1999-2000, Kronewetter helped the squad to an eighth-place finish at the 1999 National Intramural-Recreational Sports Association (NIRSA) National Tournament.

During his career, Kronewetter has also coached at the international and premier club level for numerous teams, and served as a co-director or coach at several collegiate recruiting camps.

Kronewetter fills the vacancy left by Tommy DiNuzzo, who accepted the head position at Hampton-Sidney in his home state of Virginia earlier this spring. DiNuzzo left UMF with a strong foundation of players and recruits who are eager to take the program to the next level.

"We certainly thank Tommy for all he did with the team, department, and community during his time here, and wish him all the best," said Davis.

Kronewetter graduated from Hope College in 1996 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Studio/Fine Arts.