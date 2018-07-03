New Mt. Blue coach holding summer basketball camp

FARMINGTON - Newly appointed Mt. Blue High School Boys Basketball Coach Travis Magnusson will be holding a basketball camp for boys entering grades 1-9 during the week of July 9 to July 13 at Mt. Blue High School.

Campers entering grades 1-5 will meet from 9 - 11:30 a.m., while those entering grades 5-9 will meet from 9:30 - 1 p.m. Cost is $60. Registration may be sent to Travis Magnusson, 149 Luce Road, Readfield, ME. 04355 or it may be brought in the first day of camp.

For more information contact Coach Magnusson at 491-4025 or e-mail travis_magnusson@maranacook.org