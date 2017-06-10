New Sharon Masons help raise more than $300 for softball team

NEW SHARON - The Masons in New Sharon have been helping the community for generations. This past April, the Masonic Lodge 123 in New Sharon donated their time and facility to the New Sharon Girls' Rec Softball Team. Together, they held a spaghetti dinner, with all of the proceeds going towards the team. The afternoon was spent with the Masons and the softball players working together for the event. The group prepared, advertised, served and cleaned up.

The team would like to express their appreciation for the Masons' generosity in support of the softball fundraiser. They would also like to thank all the patrons, including Pitcher Perfect Tire, who fed the whole staff that afternoon. The Masons personal commitment was incredibly helpful. It allowed the team to reach their goal. More than $300 was raised which was used for new team jersey t-shirts and hats.