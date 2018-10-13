Newly opened CrossFit studio offering free week

LIVERMORE FALLS - Renovation CrossFit, located at the old Livermore Falls High School at 25 Cedar Street in Livermore Falls, will be hosting a free week of training during Oct. 22 - 26 culminating in an Open House and “Workout of the Day” (WOD) on Friday evening at 6 p.m.

Renovation CrossFit recently opened in August of this year. Betsy Mancine and Helaina Lake are both CrossFit Level 1 trainers at the facility. CrossFit includes functional workouts that are always changing, filled with moves that improve and help in everyday life. Scaling options are always available, which makes CrossFit accessible to everyone.

CrossFit Classes at Renovation CrossFit are held on Mondays and Fridays at 7:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 a.m., 7:45 a.m., and 6 p.m., and Saturdays at 7 a.m.

The full schedule can be found on the Facebook event page:

https://www.facebook.com/events/364958844047328/permalink/364959894047223/

Other classes include ZUMBA Fitness classes (Monday & Wednesday nights at 6 p.m.), Chair-A- Cise workouts for seniors (Monday, Wednesday & Friday mornings at 9 a.m.), Les Mills Sprint (Friday mornings at 5:35 a.m.), and Functional Fitness Classes (Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday mornings at 5 a.m.).

In addition to the free week of classes, Renovation CrossFit will be holding an open house on Friday, Oct. 26 beginning at 6 p.m. which will include a workout of the day, snacks, and giveaways.

Lastly, Renovation CrossFit and Training Floor Fitness will once again be offering a free Thanksgiving Day CrossFit workout at 7 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning. Donations of cash or food items will be collected as admission. All cash and food donated will be donated to the Fayette Baptist Food Pantry. The food pantry is open from 3-5pm on Thursdays located at Fayette Baptist Church, 39 Baldwin Hill Road, Fayette. The workout will be for all levels, ages, and abilities. All are welcome.