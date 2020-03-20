News from the Mt. Blue High School Cheering team

FARMINGTON - Two senior cheerleaders, Valerianne Hinkley and Sylvia Williamson, will be representing Mt. Blue at the Lobster Bowl in July.

This High School Senior All-Star football game is a Kora Shrine sponsored event where 100 percent of the net proceeds from the game are for the benefit of the 22 Shrine Hospitals for Children across the US, Canada, and Mexico. The Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Game has been created to raise money and to help make the public aware of the expert orthopedic and burn care facilities available to children who desperately need this specialized care, regardless of the patients’ ability to pay.

This East vs. West match-up brings over 150 student athletes and coaches from all over the state together to help produce what is considered the premier High School sporting event held in Maine. All participants commit to a week long training camp where they make new friends and more importantly learn why the game is played: ”Strong Legs Run...So that Weak Legs May Walk".

The student athletes are high school seniors who have just graduated and are about to enter college. They are nominated to play in this prestigious game by their coaches and selected by a committee from the Maine Athletics Association.

Haley Walsh was chosen for the KVAC first all-conference team for being an all-around exceptional athlete. Haley has mastered elite skills in both tumbling and stunting while still working to perfect and gain more skills. She also had perfect attendance for both fall and winter cheer seasons. Haley also excels academically, and has been inducted into both National Honor Society as well as National Technical Honor Society.

Morgon-Ashli “Mo” was chosen for the KVAC second all-conference team for her leadership. Her teammates looked up to Mo for peer-guidance and encouragement. She always made sure she had “extras” of almost everything to make sure her teammates were taken care of. In addition to being a great leader, Mo proved to be a hard working athlete who never stopped trying to gain skills. She encouraged her team to put in an honest effort and to not settle for “easy”. Additionally, Mo has been active in her school. She is currently the student president of Jobs for Maine Graduates. Mo also excels academically as a member of the National Honor Society.