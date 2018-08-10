Ninth annual Tyngtown Tee Time Golf Tournament is Aug. 25

WILTON - The Tyngtown Club of Wilton will hold its 9th Annual Tyngtown Tee Time and Picnic Lunch on Saturday, Aug. 25 at Wilson Lake Country Club. The proceeds from this fundraising golf tournament benefit the Wilton Public Library, Wilton Early Childhood Center, Downtown Flowers, Wilton Scholarship Fund, Fit Girls, and the Western Maine Play Museum.

This 18-hole scramble begins with a 8 a.m. shotgun start.

The entry fee is $50 per person which includes green fees. Breakfast and a picnic lunch of pulled pork sandwiches and all the fixings are also included in the entry fee. Cart fees are $15 per person. The picnic lunch is also available to non-golfers for $10 each. Please sign up ahead of the tournament by emailing tyngtown@gmail.com.

Prizes will be awarded for low gross and low net scores, longest drive on hole 13 (men’s and women’s) and closest to the pin on holes 7/16 (men’s and women’s).

Registration forms are available at the Wilson Lake Country Club or by emailing tyngtown@gmail.com. To insure riding cart availability, please register by Aug. 18.

Send completed registration form with entry check, made payable to Tyngtown Club, to Tyngtown Club, PO Box 665, Wilton, ME 04294. Cart fee payments will be payable to Wilson Lake CC and accepted at the club house on the day of tournament.