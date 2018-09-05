Ninth annual Tyngtown Tee Time Tournament results

WILTON - The Tyngtown Club of Wilton held their 9th annual Tyngtown Tee Time Tournament and picnic lunch on Saturday, Aug. 25, at Wilson Lake Country Club. Along with other Tyngtown fundraising events, the golf tournament benefits the Wilton Free Public Library, Early Childhood Center, downtown flowers, Wilton Scholarship Fund, Fit-Girls, Wilton Blueberry Festival, and other non-profits in and around Wilton.

The tournament organizers provided each player with an opportunity to purchase a mulligan and a string (shot extender). The team of Alan Cobb, Rory Amoroso, Seth Vining and Dick Nile won low gross with a best ball team score of 54. Low net was won by the team of John Cureton, Nancy Stowell, Dick Stowell, and Linda Wentzell with a net score of 51. Each winning team member for these contests received a Calzolaio Pasta Co gift card and a homemade blueberry pie.

Men’s closest-to-the-pin on hole #16 was won by Bruce Ibarguen. Nancy Stowell won the women’s closest-to-the-pin on the same hole. Seth Vining won the men’s longest drive on hole #13; Dick Nile won the senior’s longest drive and Nancy Stowell won the women’s longest drive on the same hole. The winners of these contests each received a Calzolaio Pasta Co gift card and a sleeve of golf balls.

A lunch of pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans, coleslaw, and salad was served on the porch of the club house after the tournament. Dessert was homemade blueberry pie.

Thank you to the many area businesses and individuals who supported the tournament including hole sponsors, ABT Plumbing, Heating and Cooling, Barclaycard US, Franklin Chrysler, Franklin Savings Bank, Hammond Lumber Company, Kyes Insurance, Upright Frameworks, and the Law Offices of Ron Aseltine. Raffle items were donated by Life’s Perks Coffee Company, John Cureton, Dick Austin, Sandy and Wynn Müller, Peggy Hodgkins, Paul Soucie and Wilson Lake Country Club.