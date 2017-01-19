Park Shark hits local mountains this week

RUMFORD - The legendary Park Shark Challenge Series terrain park snowboarding and freeride skiing series returns to five Maine ski areas, starting Jan. 21 at Black Mountain.

Sponsored by The Riders Club and the University of Maine at Farmington, the Park Shark Series is full of progression, sick features, killer tunes and most importantly – fun. The series is all about making snowboarding and freeride skiing accessible to everyone while focusing on creativity, style, building camaraderie.

The Park Shark Challenge Series is open to all ages and abilities: ages 5 to 75 but it is especially open to grade school, middle school, and high schoolers.

The Park Shark Series is also a qualifying series for the USCSA (U.S. Collegiate Snowboard and Ski Association).

There will be prizes, music, amazing terrain park features and more. Series points will be added and winners will be crowned in the following categories: Men and Women Open Snowboard, Men and Women Open Freeski, Men and Women 14+ Snowboard, Men and Women 14+ Freeski, Boy and Girl 13 and under Snowboard, and Boy and Girl 13 and under Freeski.

After the Jan. 21 Black Mountain event, the 6-part series continues with events held at Titcomb Mountain in West Farmington, Jan. 28; Sugarloaf, Feb. 4; Lost Valley in Auburn, Feb. 10; and two days of finals at Sunday River in Newry, Feb. 17 and 18.

Park Shark Challenge Series participants may compete in one event or all events. The registration fee for each of the Challenge events is $25, with no membership required. The fee includes the price of a lift ticket and the competition for all events all except Sunday River Finals, which will require an additional $25 for a lift fee.

Because the Riders Club encourages as many participants as possible, financial accommodations will be made for those who cannot afford the fee but who want to compete in the Park Shark Challenge Series.

Registration will be available on-site the day of each event. Check The Riders Club Facebook page for pre-event registration information. For those under age 18 a parent or guardian must sign a waiver, available on-site the day of the event.

The Riders Club is a non-profit organization established in 2013 by Barry & Sherri Tripp of Old Orchard Beach and Sugarloaf to provide a gateway for high school and grade school snowboarders & free ride skiers an opportunity to follow their passion within the snowboarding and free ride skiing culture.