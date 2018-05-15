Phillips’ 4th annual Readers, Writers and Runners 5K

PHILLIPS - The Phillips Public Library is gearing up for the 4th annual Readers, Writers and Runners 5k to be held Saturday, June 2 as part of the town of Phillips' Welcome to Summer celebration.

Join us for the race as a walker or runner and stick around afterwards for a reading and discussion with Maine poet Doug Rawlings. Doug is a long-time professor at the University of Maine at Farmington, Vietnam veteran, and one of the founding members of Veterans for Peace.

Registration for the 5K is $10 before race day and $15 day-of. All proceeds benefit the library. There will be a limited number of free t-shirts available for early-bird registrants. Registration is from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. in the library parking lot. Walkers leave at 9:45 a.m.; runners at 10 a.m. Raffle and awards will be included in this event.

The Readers, Writers and Runners 5K is sponsored by Edmunds Market and Sandy River Cash Fuel.

FMI please contact the Phillips Public Library at 639-2665 or find us on Facebook.