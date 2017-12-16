Pickleball program growing in popularity

FARMINGTON - The Farmington Parks and Recreation’s Pickleball program has been seeing a shocking number of participants as of late.

The program is held on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the Farmington Community Center from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The cost is $2.00 per person, per night. Everyone over 18 is welcome, and all the equipment needed is supplied by the Farmington Recreation Department.

The Rec Dept. also offers a free pickleball program for seniors on Wednesday mornings from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. as part of their Senior Socials program.

Housing three courts, the Farmington Community Center has laid its claim as a welcoming, challenging, and overall enjoyable experience for all ages. Sharon Monroe, a four-year veteran of the program said she not only enjoys the play but the people as well.

“I really like the game,” she assured, “but I play it as a social experience.” Monroe, who learned to play Pickleball from an Adult Education class, also said: “It’s much easier to learn through immersing yourself in a game.” She continued, “You don’t need to know how to play to come.”

Stephanie Rackliffe, a newcomer who has only played a matter of hours can attest to what Monroe says. Introduced to the game by her husband Caleb Rackliffe, she said: “It’s nice to get off the couch,” she added, “It acts as a kind of date night away from the kids.”

Pickleball was first brought to Farmington by local artist, calligrapher, and owner of Signworks, Mike Monahan in the fall of 2012, and has been going strong ever since.

Bob Cavaliere has been there since the outset of the Pickleball program, playing the very first day, and nearly every day following. “It’s just so convenient,” he said, “I don’t feel like I’m limited in my play.” Cavaliere also noted “There are good players here who promise to give you a good game,” and that “every game is a workout, no matter the skill level.”

Players can expect to play about ten games a night, depending on the volume of players on the given night.

For more information, call the Farmington Recreation Department at 778-3464 open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.