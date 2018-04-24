Pickleball tournament to be held Friday in memory of Mike Monahan

FARMINGTON - A scramble style pickleball tournament will be held on April 27 in memory of wonderful Mike Monahan, who brought not only pickleball, but so much more to the community.

There is no registration free to play, however donations will be collected at the Community Center to donate in Mike's name to local food pantries through the United Way. The event will begin at 6 p.m.

All games will have randomly assigned partners and opponents. Totals of points scored, game to game, will be kept throughout the event. Whoever has the most points at the end of the tournament wins. Please remember, while this event is a tournament, it is not extremely competitive. We are gathering to celebrate the life of someone who means the world to the Community Center and its pickleball family.

Refreshments and snacks will be served downstairs; feel free to contribute a drink or dish if you'd like. Please alert Jaycee Jenckes at the Community Center if you plan on bringing something. Call 778-3464 to register for the event or with any questions.