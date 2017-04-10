Pilgrims snap Beavers winning streak

HENNIKER, N..H – University of Maine at Farmington fell to New England College by a score of 15-2 on Saturday afternoon in Henniker N.H. on Don Melander Field.

In the first half, Tara Bainbridge scored four goals while Allison Granata scored three goals. The Beavers had a goal from Sierre Gilley which Carly Raymond was awarded the assist.

In the second half Tara Bainbridge scored three more goals for New England College. Tailor Chapin and Alana Scott also scored a few goals. Sierra Gilley scored the second goal for Farmington with 1:40 left in the game to make the score 2-15.

Samantha Bickford made nine saves on 24 shots while Mackenzie Meegan made 11 saves on 13 shots. The Beavers notched 21 ground balls to NEC's 26. New England College was 16-25 in clears while Farmington was 10-14.

The Beavers dominated in draw controls with 15 to NEC's four.

The Beavers will head to Castleton tomorrow while New England College will host Wentworth on April 12.