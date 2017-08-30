Preseason Outlook: Mt. Blue boys soccer

FARMINGTON - The Mt. Blue boys soccer team enjoyed a 2016 playoff push that led them two games into the postseason after winning their opener. Head Coach Joel Smith will be looking to extend the Cougars' playoff run into what will be his 17th year coaching.

"Last year was good but our players are not satisfied with settling and are hungry for more," Smith said.

The Cougars will welcome back a whopping 14 varsity players while graduating three: Tristan McFarlane, Andrew Hasko and Thomas Marshall. A few of the key Cougar contributors back for another soccer season are Senior midfielders Alden Thompson-Vought, Aiden and Will Salisbury, defensemen Joe Crandall (Sr) and Dom Giampietro (Jr) and Hunter Bolduc in net (Sr).

Mt. Blue will have their hands full in a loaded Class A division in the KVAC but Smith has his sights set on continuing to improve as a team.

"We will need to work hard all season and battle every second of the game," Smith adds. "If we do this and stay healthy we know that we will compete every game."

Mt. Blue boys soccer will open their season Saturday, Sept. 2 at Brunswick High School for an 11 a.m. kickoff.