Preseason Outlook: Mt. Blue Cheerleading

FARMINGTON - Mt. Blue Cougar Cheerleading will be adding a new and exciting feature to their competitive routines this coming fall season. Overflowing with 30 athletes for 2017, the cheering squad will be captained by Brianna Jackson, Lauren Littlefield and Britnie Macomber.

At home games starting this fall, the cheerleading team will be selecting a "fan of the week." A gold and blue clad Mt. Blue supporter that participates in the cheers will be selected to hold this honor, additionally receiving a prize afterwards.

"They are all very excited to get the season underway," Head Coach Holly Harrington said.

While the team sports 30 cheerleaders, only five are seniors, giving Mt. Blue's cheer team wealth in numbers for years.