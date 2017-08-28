Preseason Outlook: Mt. Blue girls soccer

FARMINGTON - Mt. Blue girls soccer looks to take a kick in the right direction after a disappointing 3-10-1 season. Despite the record, the Lady Cougars played relentless defense but lost a number of matches by one goal. Missing the playoffs by a single spot has this fall's bunch hungry for a crack at the postseason.

"We hope that with more experience and with the hard work our players have put in from last winter until now we will be much more prepared to compete," head coach Fred Conlogue said. "Our girls have come to realize the dedication to the game that it takes to be competitive and we’ve begun to move in the right direction as a program."

The Mt. Blue girls soccer squad is looking to capitalize on their offensive onslaught. Last year's leading scorer, Jocelyn Daggett (Forward), will join fellow seniors Sierra Keim (FWD) and Kyla LeGrand (Midfielder) in the hunt for more goals. Juniors Ace Provencher (FWD/MID) and Macey Phillips (MID) alongside Sophomore Lexi Mittelstadt (MID) are key pieces to propel Conlogue's expected goal-a-palooza.

How Mt. Blue responds to graduating defensive dynamos Jill Conant, Kayla Kenney and All-KVAC and All-State goaltender Addie Schanz will be key cogs in the Cougar carousel. Conlogue already believes he has two possible linchpins guarding the net.

"Goaltenders Mackenzie Libby (JR.) and Izzy Morin (Jr.) have gained a lot of experience at the JV level and in backing up Addie in previous seasons and are ready to compete for time this season at the varsity level," Conlogue explained.

A new formation change along with an overall maturing group factors into what looks to be a deeper Mt. Blue team.

"We’re excited for our leadership group which features seniors Jocelyn Daggett and Ashley Burnham as well as juniors Ace Provencher and Katie Brittain," Conlogue said. "They’ve done a positive job pushing their teammates to improve their games and work together as a cohesive unit."