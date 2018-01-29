Ramblers rally but Roadrunners escape

SALEM - Summer Ross scored 20 points to help her Mt. Abram Roadrunners fend off the robust offense of the Winthrop Ramblers, 52 to 47.

Ross had plenty of help from her teammates in the win. Lindsey Huff added 8 points and Cameron Wahl finished with 7 points, including a 3-pointer plus one in the first quarter.

Rattled by Mt. Abram's full court man-to-man press, the Winthrop Ramblers only scored two baskets in the first quarter, with a run of 14 to 4. Forwards Megan Sorel (#22), a senior, and Cameron Wahl (#2), a freshman, initiated the Roadrunners' momentum with four points apiece.

Just when it looked like Mt. Abram had gained a good advantage in the first quarter, the Ramblers answered Mt. Abram's 10-point lead by wiping out the deficit. The Ramblers closed the quarter with a 19-9 run which tied the game at the half, 23 to 23; the run was executed by two junior guards: fast and furious Aaliyah Wilson-Falcone (#5) and Kana Souza (#23), with 6 points each.

While Mt. Abram and Winthrop rocked back and forth, at 6 minutes and 36 seconds to go in the third quarter, Winthrop was able to match Mt Abram's score again, 25 to 25. Notably, Mt. Abram's main forward Megan Sorel fouled out of the game midway in the quarter. Wrapping up the period, Winthrop rattled off a a 15-14 run and led for the first time all game by one point with a score of 38 to 37. The comeback was driven by the Rambler's junior guard, Jillian Schmelzer (#11), with 8 points.

Baskets by the commanding Ross in the closing stretch put Winthrop Ramblers away for good as the Roadrunners outscored the Ramblers by 4 points in the final quarter with a run of 15-11. With one minute and 52 seconds on the clock, Winthrop once again locks in on Mt. Abram's score, 46 to 46. The Ramblers fought hard to win, with the impressive Rambler's freshman, guard, Madison Forgue's (#10) last minute dash down the court drilling a three from the right side, but the Roadrunners were able to get a key defensive stop in the final minute, closing it out at the free throw line, with a final score of 52 to 49.

High scoring for Winthrop was Aaliyah Wilson-Falcone (#5) with 19 points, Jillian Schmelzer (#11) with 11 points and Layne Audet (#22) with 7 points.

Winthrop Varsity Girls Basketball are coached by Joe Bumham, assisted by Kelsey Oulette and Judy Auclair. The Mt. Abram Varsity Girls coached by Larry Donald, assisted by Scott Ladd and trainer Jeremy Starbird.

