Rangeley Health and Wellness, Chamber announces results for RuKaBi Race

RANGELEY - Rangeley Health and Wellness and the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce are pleased to announce that the 1st Annual Rangeley RuKaBi race, a fun, three-part race (run, kayak and bike), was a success. The event took place on Sunday, Feb. 27 in Rangeley Town Park.

The race consisted of a 3.5 mile run, followed by a 1.5 mile kayak on Rangeley Lake and ended with a 3.5 mile bike ride. Both individuals and teams competed.

The top three finishers and their times in each category are listed below:

Women

Olivia Oulette 1:04:15

Natalie Bolduc 1:04:16

Jennifer Blastow 1:07:16

Men

Mark Bolduc 58:59

David Hediger 1:07:02

Alan Russell 1:10:07

Team

Bald Mountain Camps 59:19

Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust 1:04:14

High Street 1:09:24

The organizers were pleased with the turnout and expressed their appreciation for all the volunteers who helped organize the event – and are already looking forward to planning next year’s 2nd Annual Rangeley RuKaBi race.