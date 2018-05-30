Franklin Countys First News

Rangeley Health and Wellness, Chamber announces results for RuKaBi Race

Posted by • May 30, 2018 •

Men's Winner - Mark Bolduc

RANGELEY - Rangeley Health and Wellness and the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce are pleased to announce that the 1st Annual Rangeley RuKaBi race, a fun, three-part race (run, kayak and bike), was a success. The event took place on Sunday, Feb. 27 in Rangeley Town Park.

The race consisted of a 3.5 mile run, followed by a 1.5 mile kayak on Rangeley Lake and ended with a 3.5 mile bike ride. Both individuals and teams competed.

The top three finishers and their times in each category are listed below:

Women
Olivia Oulette 1:04:15
Natalie Bolduc 1:04:16
Jennifer Blastow 1:07:16

Men
Mark Bolduc 58:59
David Hediger 1:07:02
Alan Russell 1:10:07

Team
Bald Mountain Camps 59:19
Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust 1:04:14
High Street 1:09:24

The organizers were pleased with the turnout and expressed their appreciation for all the volunteers who helped organize the event – and are already looking forward to planning next year’s 2nd Annual Rangeley RuKaBi race.

Women's Winners. Olivia Oulette (right, winner) and Natalie Bolduc (left, 2nd place)

Team Winner: Bald Mountain Camps. Left to right is Steve Philbrick, Tyler Philbrick and Quinn Philbrick.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives