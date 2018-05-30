Rangeley Health and Wellness, Chamber announces results for RuKaBi Race
RANGELEY - Rangeley Health and Wellness and the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce are pleased to announce that the 1st Annual Rangeley RuKaBi race, a fun, three-part race (run, kayak and bike), was a success. The event took place on Sunday, Feb. 27 in Rangeley Town Park.
The race consisted of a 3.5 mile run, followed by a 1.5 mile kayak on Rangeley Lake and ended with a 3.5 mile bike ride. Both individuals and teams competed.
The top three finishers and their times in each category are listed below:
Women
Olivia Oulette 1:04:15
Natalie Bolduc 1:04:16
Jennifer Blastow 1:07:16
Men
Mark Bolduc 58:59
David Hediger 1:07:02
Alan Russell 1:10:07
Team
Bald Mountain Camps 59:19
Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust 1:04:14
High Street 1:09:24
The organizers were pleased with the turnout and expressed their appreciation for all the volunteers who helped organize the event – and are already looking forward to planning next year’s 2nd Annual Rangeley RuKaBi race.
