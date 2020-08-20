Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce announces results of the 27th Annual Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic
RANGELEY - The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the winners of the 27th Annual Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic. The event was held on Aug. 19 at Mingo Springs Golf Course. Due to CDC COVID-19 guidelines, there was no dinner or awards ceremony, but players enjoyed a hearty box lunch prepared by the Country Club Inn.
This year’s winning teams are as follows:
Men’s A Division – 1st Place
Erin Washington, Larry Washington, Kyle Ladd and Noel Dolbier
Men’s A Division – 2nd Place
Sam Hight, Adam Orser, Doc Tulin and Mike Atwood
Men’s B Division – 1st Place
Dave Kretzing, Jack Tourtillotte, Scott Hatfield and Jack McNultie
Men’s B Division – 2nd Place
Dennis Croteau, David Tripp, Andy Greenspan and Wayne Kregling
Women’s Division – 1st Place
Kate Williamson, Ellen Oppenheim, Beth Brunswick and Krista Perry
Women’s Division – 2nd Place
Nancy Morton, Jackie Patnode, Jean Downs and Liz Schulte
Mixed Division – 1st Place
Reggie Hammond, Carol Nale, Mark Richardson and Sean Danforth
Mixed Division – 2nd Place
Ted Hershberg, Betsy Hershberg, Dan Hershberg and Bob Kramer
Longest Drive – Deb Ladd (Women’s), Kyle Ladd (Men’s)
Closest to the Pin – Betsy Hershberg (Women’s), Adam Orser (Men’s)
The Chamber thanks all the sponsors who made this annual fundraising event a resounding success:
Tournament Sponsor
HIGHT Family of Dealerships
Partnership Sponsor
Saddleback Maine
Gold Sponsors
Blue Flame Gas Co. / Rangeley Fireplace & Stove
Sarge’s Pub & Grub
The Fitch Company
Centerpiece Sponsors
Rangeley Saddleback Inn
Skowhegan Savings Bank
Full Hole Sponsors
Backwoods/Mr. Sweet Tooth
Central Distributors
Forks in the Air Mountain Bistro
Franklin Printing
Franklin Savings Bank
M&H Construction
Morton & Furbish Real Estate
PFG NorthCenter
Pine State Beverage
Rangeley Lakes Builders Supply
Valley Beverage
Partial Hole Sponsors
Allied Realty
Beauty Boutique
Blue Mountains Lawn Service & Caretaking
BOSS Power Equipment
Dom’s Auto Jeep & Cycle
Gingerbread House Restaurant
Loon Lodge
Mo’s Variety
Noyes Real Estate
Oquossoc Motel Country Suites
Portage Tap House
Rangeley Building & Remodeling
Red Onion Restaurant
Stratton Lumber
Longest Drive Sponsors
Dead River Company
Moose Alley / Inner Eye
Closest to the Pin Sponsors
Webber Construction & George Webber Professional Painting
White Wolf Inn
