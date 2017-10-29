Red Lightning defeats two time defending champion

Members of the Lightning in the front row from left to right: Eliza Stinson, Brian Mastine, Ben Lewis, Ezra Wildrick, Judah Wildrick and Mason Hersey. In the back row from left to right: Coach Isaac Wildrick, Evan Thomas, Eli Rackliffe, Cole martin, Ben McAuley, Elijah Walker and Coach Scott McAuley. Absent for the team picture were team members Cyrus Engle and abby Packard.
WILTON - The Red Lightning recently were crowned champions of the Wilton Recreation Department's major league soccer program. The Lightning defeated the two time defending champion Green Hornets 1-0 on a goal by Evan Thomas.